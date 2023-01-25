Harvey Medenwaldt, 77, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at Essentia Health of Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by family.
Harvey’s funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Fargo.
Harvey was born May 26,1945, and raised on the family farm near Foxhome, Minnesota. In the mid ’60s, he moved to Breckenridge and worked at Twin City Roofing for many years.
On Sept. 20, 1969, he married Bev Kuehn from Lidgerwood, North Dakota. They lived in Breckenridge and had two daughters, Shayla and Melanie. Later on, Harvey worked for the Sterns Cultural Center. In 2011, they decided to move to Fargo to be close to the daughters and families.
Bev passed away November 2015 and Harvey has resided at Eventide Assisted Living in Fargo.
He is survived by his daughter Shayla (Corey) Leinen and daughter Melanie (Jeremy) Harrison and grandchildren Brady and Abigail Leinen, and Atalia and Taven Harrison, and five brothers – Norman (Bev), Moses Lake, Washington, Doug (Kathy), Zimmerman, Minnesota, Jerald (Max), Wahpeton, Lonny (Donna), Lidgerwood, and Gary (Tracey), Centralia, Illinois; and three sisters – Virg (Vic) Kvaal, Apache Junction, Arizona, Ranae (Andy) Gaukler, Lidgerwood, and Janell (Perry) Baumberger, Arlington, Nebraska; and sister-in-law Judy Medenwaldt, Lidgerwood, and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded by his parents Norman and Winefred Medenwaldt, sister Sylvia, brothers David, Charles and Morris.
