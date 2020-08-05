Herbert Howard Meyer, 71, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
While maintaining social distancing guidelines, we are now able to accommodate gatherings of up to 250 people. The use of face masks by attendees is mandated in the state of Minnesota, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to keep our facility clean. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, webcasting and/or live streaming will be available for Herbert’s service.
Herbert “Butch” Meyer was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on April 8, 1948, to Howard and MagDalene (Mohs) Meyer. They lived in Fairmount before moving to Breckenridge where Herbert attended school at St. Mary’s Catholic School and later, Breckenridge Public Schools. After his formal education, he began working for a local construction company and then pursued work as a merchant marine for a short time. During this time, Herbert met Margaret “Muggs” Wishcop in Superior, Wisconsin, and they were united in marriage in 1968, making their home in Breckenridge. Herbert was blessed with four children from this marriage. He eventually found his passion for trucking which became his career.
Butch met Patricia Bonn in 1994 and after a courtship of three years, they were united in marriage on April 16, 1998. They continued to live in the area and raise their family. In 2007, they moved to Lidgerwood where he was semi-retired.
Butch enjoyed being a “softball dad” to his daughters, going to the casino, and working in the yard with his dog “Axel.” He also enjoyed listening to classic country music and watching old westerns on the television. He instilled values and life lessons in his children, teaching them valuable work ethic and the importance of family. His family treasured the man who had a gruff exterior but was a teddy bear on the inside. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed.
Butch is survived by his wife, Pat of Lidgerwood; children, Todd (Shelly) Meyer of Fargo, North Dakota, Marty (Christina) Meyer of Eagle Lake, Minnesota, Shelly (Eugene) Meyer of Breckenridge, Kristy (Corey) Nelson of Breckenridge, Jordain Bonn-Meyer of Lidgerwood, Walker (Cooper) Bonn-Meyer of Hankinson, North Dakota, Kennedi Meyer, Lexi Meyer, Haylee Meyer, Ava Meyer, and Gracie Meyer all of Lidgerwood; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Charlie (Laura) Meyer, Henry Meyer, Gary (Ella) Meyer, Larry (Josie) Meyer, Kelly Meyer, and Robin (Shelly) Meyer; sisters, Cathy (Dale) DeVine, Mary Lou (Gene) Hansey, Helen Meyer, and Cheryl (Carl) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and MagDalene; daughter, Megan; brother in infancy, Michael; and sisters, Daisy Hartleben, Angie Daker, and Carol Meyer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.
