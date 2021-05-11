Hubert Honl, 92

Hubert M. Honl, 92 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Hubert Maurice Honl the third was born Jan. 24, 1929 in Lidgerwood, to Margaret Busta and Hubert J. Honl, Sr.

Hubert was raised on the farm north of Lidgerwood, where he stayed his entire life. Hubert attended Lidgerwood High School, graduating in 1947. He enjoyed working with his cattle, his gardens and flowers, peddling his raspberries, and caring for his cats.

Hubert is survived by his sister-in-law Connie Heley, nieces and nephews David (Kelly) Honl, Diane (John) Woytassek, Dean (Brenda) Honl, Janell (Jon) Juelich, Jill (Stan) Schroeder, DeeRae (Matt) Nelson, many great nieces and nephews, and his special friends, Rick and Roger Kratcha.

Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, three infant brothers, and his brother Harris.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Hubert Honl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments