Iva Prudlik, 92 of Geneseo, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial was in Immanuel Cemetery, rural Lidgerwood.
Iva Anna Maria was born June 3, 1928 in Grant Township, rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, the daughter of William and Mary (Willprecht) Hoefs. She grew up on the farm and was baptized and confirmed by Rev. Julius Cloeter at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School and then attended Valley City State College, Iva taught rural school near Oakes, Havana, North Dakota, Geneseo, North Dakota and then at Lidgerwood Public School.
She was united in marriage to LaVern Schmitz on Oct. 12, 1948. He passed away in May of 1949. She then was united in marriage to John Prudlik on July 28, 1952 at Wahpeton, North Dakota.
After retirement Iva was a substitute teacher for several years. John & Iva enjoyed camping at Itasca State Park, Minnesota, and numerous local areas. She also loved to cook and bake. After John died, she continued to live in Geneseo until moving to Dakota Estates, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
Iva was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, LWML and the Red Hatters.
She is survived by a sister: Lucille (Vern) Smith, West Fargo, North Dakota, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends: Tom and Linda Kaczynski.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands; brothers: Randolph & Wilbert and sister: Virginia Long.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.