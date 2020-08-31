James A. Prochnow, 68

James A. Prochnow, 68, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery, rural Hankinson.

James Alan Prochnow was born Feb. 14, 1952, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the son of Alvin and Florence (Schroeder) Prochnow. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1970. After graduation, he attended the University of North Dakota.

Jim worked for Steiger Tractor, Fargo; Gould in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Blue Cross and Blue Shield and then Meritcare. He retired and moved back to Hankinson in 2005 to take care of his mother and help on the farm.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing and liked playing pool. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson.

He is survived by his brothers: Ronald (Janet) Prochnow, Hankinson, Arlin (Joan) Prochnow, Fargo, and Myron Prochnow, Hankinson, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy and nephews Brian and Nick.

