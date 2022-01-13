James “Brutus” Berg, 68

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

James “Brutus” Berg, 68 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 followed by the funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson.

James “Brutus” Michael Berg was born April 4, 1953, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Edward and Evelyn (Thiel) Berg.  He grew up with his brothers and sisters on the family farm.  After graduating from high school, he began farming with his dad and brothers.  Other employment included working Falk’s well drilling and bartending for Frank’s Bar and the Office.  He continued farming until the end.

James met Kathi Fickes and was united in marriage May 26, 1984.  From this union three children joined the family – daughters Kayla and Amanda, and son Eddie.

James loved spending time with his family and friends.  He enjoyed farming and hunting.  He loved spending time with his granddaughter, Alix.

James is survived by his wife Kathi, daughter Amanda, and granddaughter Alix.  His siblings John (Ellen) Berg, Hankinson; Josie Kinn, Fairmount, North Dakota; Janice (Merlyn) Mindeman, Underwood, Minnesota; Jerry (Ihlene) Berg, Hankinson; Joan (Mike) Buske, Oakes, North Dakota; Jolene (Fred) Beeson, Hankinson; and Joel Berg, New Salem, North Dakota;  many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Virginia Fickes, Herman, Minnesota; and brother-in-law Curt Fickes, Fargo, North Dakota.

James is preceded in death by his children Kayla and Eddie, parents Edward and Evelyn Berg, father-in-law Cecil Fickes and brother-in-law Shotz Kinn.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments