James David “JD” Link, 43 of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, with visitation one-hour prior at the church. A livestream of the services will be available on the funeral home’s website. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date. 



