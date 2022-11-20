James “Jim” Anderson, 96, entered his eternal rest early Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the care of the North Dakota Veterans Home in Lisbon, North Dakota.
His loving wife, Darlene Anderson, of 67 years, was close to his side. Jim’s funeral service will be held at Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota, led by Pastor Dominic Warne, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. His funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with visitation held an hour prior. Burial will be held at Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota, after his service.
James Anderson was born April 2, 1926, to William and Elizabeth (Fank) Anderson, near Walcott, North Dakota. He grew up in the Walcott area on the family farm.
He was united in marriage to his love, Darlene Aljoe, a registered nurse from Tower City, North Dakota, on Jan. 14, 1955. In 1956, the couple moved to Wyndmere, North Dakota, after buying the Mike Standy farm. Jim served two years in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was proud to serve his country and always held a great and deep respect for the United States flag, our freedom, and his heritage. Jim farmed for many years, but he and Darlene also grew their family. In 1957, they welcomed their first born, James Anderson Jr., and five years later their daughter, Susan Anderson (Heitkamp). Darlene and James are both members of Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton.
James served on the Viking Township Board for more than 35 years, the Richland County Weed Board for more than 10 years and worked as their weed control officer from 1994-2006. He loved to serve his community and was instrumental in work with several cooperative central projects and helping neighboring county weed boards. In 2010, the North Dakota Weed Control Association presented Jim the 2010 Senior Career award for his many years of service. When he wasn’t farming, Jim enjoyed woodworking, flying his plane and hunting and fishing. He made many different projects from rocking horses to bird houses. He would build and Darlene would finish them. He loved fishing, but his favorite spot was north in the Canadian Waters. He drove school bus for many years for Wyndmere Public School.
James will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Darlene Anderson; his daughter, Susan (Dean) Heitkamp; seven grandchildren: Bobbi Jo (Jay) McCleery, Milnor, North Dakota, Jesse (Stacy) Griggs, Lisbon, Kyle (Tara) Anderson, Kindred, North Dakota, Jenny (Dean Johnson) Anderson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, Josh (Lauren Jensen) Heitkamp, Wyndmere, Dusty (Jessica) Heitkamp, Wyndmere, Chelsey (Nick) Lee, Grand Forks, North Dakota;19 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, James Anderson Jr.; his parents, William and Elizabeth Anderson; and his many brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank the skilled staff on Courage/Freedom at the NDVH and Noreen Dykema for their wonderful care Jim received while living there.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
