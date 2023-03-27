James "Jim" Bernard, 86

James “Jim” Franklin Bernard, 86, of Fairmount, ND, passed away Saturday March 25, 2023 at the St Francis Nursing Home. Jim was born June 28, 1936, the son of Mathias and Theresa (Schmit) Bernard in Fairmount, ND. He attended grade school at the Shriner’s Hospital in Minneapolis, MN; Jamestown, ND; and St Francis Academy in Hankinson, ND. For his high school years Jim returned to Fairmount. Following graduation, Jim attended the North Dakota State School of Science and received his Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. Following his school years, Jim lived most of his life in Fairmount and worked for the Standard Station, Mobil Station, and CENEX before being medically retired in 1987.



