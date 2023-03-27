James “Jim” Bernard, 86

James “Jim” Franklin Bernard, 86, of Fairmount, ND, passed away Saturday March 25, 2023 at the St Francis Nursing Home. Jim was born June 28, 1936, the son of Mathias and Theresa (Schmit) Bernard in Fairmount, ND. He attended grade school at the Shriner’s Hospital in Minneapolis, MN; Jamestown, ND; and St Francis Academy in Hankinson, ND. For his high school years Jim returned to Fairmount. Following graduation, Jim attended the North Dakota State School of Science and received his Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. Following his school years, Jim lived most of his life in Fairmount and worked for the Standard Station, Mobil Station, and CENEX before being medically retired in 1987.
After retirement, he lived in Wisconsin for a couple of years before returning to Fairmount. In 1969, Jim was presented with a “Citation for Meritorious Service” by the State of North Dakota Governor’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped. He served as Fairmount Justice of the Peace and as a member of Fairmount Park Board. Jim was very active throughout the years with various committees and clubs in Fairmount, and was a proud lifelong member of St Anthony’s Catholic Church.
His Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Msgr. Brian Donahue will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fairmount at a later date. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Jim is survived by his nephew and numerous cousins and godchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias J. and Theresa Bernard; brother, Kenneth Bernard; nephew, Kenneth Bernard, Jr.; niece, Andrea Bernard and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.