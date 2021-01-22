Jeanette Grasshoff, 85

Jeanette Mary Grasshoff, 85, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls, under the care of LB Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanette was born in Lidgerwood, ND, on April 18, 1935, to Stephen and Agnes (Prazek) Blazek.
Jeanette grew up in Lidgerwood, ND, and was baptized at St. John’s Catholic Church. She attended grade school at St. Boniface Catholic School and graduated from Lidgerwood Public High School in 1953. She married Alloy Weinkauf in May of 1954, to this union five children were born. She worked part-time as a waitress at Dick’s Café, which later became Groumbo’s Café. Alloy died in February of 1977. Jeanette then moved to Wahpeton and worked at Pamida. She met her second husband, Harvey, and they were married July 5, 1980, at Moorten, ND. Jeanette and Harvey moved to Fergus Falls where she worked part-time at the YMCA until her retirement. They sold their house and moved into a condominium in Fergus Falls. Harvey died December 2019. She then moved into River Bend Apartments, Pioneer Cottages and most recently, Jeanette was living at Park Garden Memory Unit.
Jeanette was a compassionate, loving person always thinking of others before herself. Her children often commented that they thought she was a living saint on earth. She enjoyed flowers and making picture books for all her children and grandchildren, shopping and playing Bingo. She always had silly little sayings that made everyone giggle.
She will truly be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Alloy Weinkauf and Harvey Grasshoff; son, Sidney Weinkauf; son-in-law, Michael Glas; and siblings, Sylvia, Marilyn and Stephen Blazek Jr.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Louise (Calvin) Dosch of Wahpeton, ND, Jody (Vicki) Weinkauf of Columbia Heights, Brenda Glas of Fergus Fall and Connie Weinkauf of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Theresa Collum, Tim Weinkauf, Dustin Fildes, Zachary (Bethany) Weinkauf, Jarvis Glas, Austin (Kristina) Glas and Hannah Knutson; great-grandchildren, Melody, Benjamin, Luke and Jason Weinkauf, Willow Glas, Daniel (McWethy) and Emberly Glas; brother, Eugene Blazek of CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls, MN. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Clergy: Father Patrick Hoeft and Deacon Chuck Kampa
Interment: At a later date at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
