Jeffery Lyon, 52

Jeffery (Jeff) John Lyon, 52, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, July 31, at his home.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, with a 6 p.m. memorial service at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. A celebration of his life will be held at the Bar & Lounge following the memorial.
Jeffery John Lyon was born April 21, 1971, in Hankinson, North Dakota, the eldest son of John and Norma Jean (Kath) Lyon. He grew up in Lidgerwood and graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1989. After high school, he attended NDSCS for one year. He later moved back to Lidgerwood where he made his home.
Jeff did a variety of jobs, but he was best known for working in the construction business. He worked with a variety of people including his brother Jesse. At the time of his death, he was working with Bill Mattson.
Jeff was the type of person that could make you laugh or smile, he would stop to help anyone and everyone. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved his cats and took care of them as he would any person.
Jeff is survived by his parents, John Lyon, Scroggins, Texas, and Norma Jean, Lidgerwood; his sister Stacey (Dan) Fritz, New Effington, South Dakota; Emily (Eric) Lewis, Chloe and Connor, Moorhead, Minnesota; Brooke (Garrett) Schmidt Kennedy, Addison and Theo Doland, South Dakota; Austin (Emma) Fritz, Brookings, South Dakota; brothers Jamie Lyon, Kara and Kaitlyn, West Fargo, North Dakota; Jesse Lyon, Lidgerwood.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dennis and Margaret Lyon, Norman and Esther Kath, and a sister-in-law, Jennifer Lyon.