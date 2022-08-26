Jerome Nicholas Birchem, 85
Jerome Nicholas Birchem, 85, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, with a rosary at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. all at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson. In lieu of flowers give donations to the Roger Maris Cancer Center.
Jerome was born May 27, 1937, in White Rock, South Dakota, to Martin (Sr.) and Adeline (Konrath) Birchem. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church, Rosholt, South Dakota. He grew up on the family farm in Greendale Township, southeast of Hankinson. He was the fifth child of seven children – five brothers and one sister. Due to his birth records being destroyed in a fire, Mary considered him a Cabbage Patch baby.
Jerome married Mary A Neidviecky, in a simple ceremony, Nov. 22, 1960, and they were married for 61 years. They lived in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, for a couple of years, while he worked for the Herding brothers farm. Gregory (Sr) and Angela Bauer then recruited him to work for them, staying on and working with their son, Gregory (Jr) and Iris Bauer until Jerome retired in 1993. Jerome and Mary moved to rural Hankinson, when they started with the Bauer’s, where they resided until 2002, when they moved into Hankinson. Jerome was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church.
Jerome loved playing cards with family and friends – weekends, holidays, and whenever there was a gathering. The evening always ended with laughs and plans for the next gathering, no matter what the results of the evening were. Mary and he enjoyed dancing at area dances. He also enjoyed sports, supporting his children and grandchildren by attending their events etc. He enjoyed watching his Minnesota teams, although his beloved team was the New York Yankees. They existed before the Minnesota teams moved to the Minnesota area. One of his dreams was completed when his family took him to New York and were able to attend a game at Yankee Stadium.
He was a cancer survivor, able to ring the bell when he had completed treatments and remission was determined.
Jerome is survived by his loving wife, Mary A Birchem, Hankinson, his three children: Andrew (Jacklyn) Birchem, Fargo, North Dakota, Douglas (Diane) Birchem, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Barbara (Aaron) Bladow, Hankinson, 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, with another due in September. He is also survived by his brother, Francis Birchem, Wahpeton; and sisters-in-law: Margaret (Robert) Birchem, Mesa, Arizona, Cathy (Martin Jr) Birchem, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Cordilia (Sylvester) Birchem, Wahpeton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin Sr, and Adeline Birchem; brothers – Martin Jr, Raymond (and his wife, Delores), Robert and Sylvester, and his sister, Irene Oleson and her husbands: Dennis Brovald and Glen Oleson.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com/.
Arrangements are entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.
