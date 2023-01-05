Joann Kuehl, 93

Joann Kuehl, 93, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, followed by the prayer service at 5 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at the church. Burial will be at United Cemetery, Hankinson at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to local charities.



