Joann Kuehl, 93, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, followed by the prayer service at 5 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at the church. Burial will be at United Cemetery, Hankinson at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to local charities.
Joann Kuehl was born on April 10, 1929, to Harry and Cora (Medenwald) Worner. She grew up in Hankinson, and was baptized May 5, 1929 at the church of UCC Congregation. Joann was confirmed on April 18, 1943. She was united in marriage to Edward Kuehl on Oct. 2, 1949. After their marriage they lived on the farm. Joann resided there until her passing.
During Joann’s 93 years of life she worked at various grocery stores, and bartended for many years for Jerry Hipp. She also worked many years for the school as a cook and a driver for the special education students. She worked at Rosie’s Bakery until her retirement.
Joann enjoyed singing in the choir. She also directed the choir for many years. She loved spending time outside in her garden and especially mowing the lawn. Joann had a lot of spunk in whatever she was doing or where ever she was. In her 93 years of life she did a lot of things that most people couldn’t have said they have done. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Joann is survived by her son Keith Kuehl, daughter Bonnie (John) Ceroll, granddaughter Shawna (Tim) Keehn, grandsons: Mike (Nikki) Ceroll and Mark (Amy) Ceroll, great grandsons: Tyler, Jacob and Ryland, great granddaughters: Kiley, Messa, Greta, Hadley, Hailyn and Kinsley, two great-great grandchildren: David and Alaina, brother Donnie Worner, sister-in-law Darlene Kuehl, brothers-in-law: Charles Ahrens and Gary Reinke.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her husband Eddy, two sisters, a brother, two grandchildren: Wendy and David, and many other family members.