JoAnne Williams, 66

“Greatly loved, sadly missed, forever in our hearts, and eternally in our souls.” Unknown
On May 5, 2023 after a two-year battle with cancer, Mrs. JoAnne Williams of Gold Creek, Montana, peacefully passed away at the age of 66. She was lovingly surrounded by her family in the beautiful home of her eldest daughter, Julie, in Clinton, Montana. JoAnne was born on Jan. 1, 1957, a bouncing bundle of joy to her parents Louis and Barbara Wohlwend in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Many of her fondest childhood memories were growing up with her five brothers on the family farm. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School in the spring of 1975, and continued on to college in Wahpeton. Shortly thereafter she was accepted into the Montana Tech Nursing Program in Butte. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse. JoAnne enjoyed her job whether in hospitals (Powell County Memorial, Granite County and St. Patrick’s), Home Health Care, or on the road as a traveling nurse. She loved all her patients and everyone truly became part of her heart. After 29 years of service JoAnne hung up her scrubs and retired in 2016. In 1978 JoAnne met Greg Williams; the rest is history. The two lovebirds were married on March 10, 1979 in her hometown of Lidgerwood, ND. Together they built a life in Gold Creek and raised four children Wayne, Julie, David, and Deserae. JoAnne put her heart and soul into her family, career, and her community. She was a member of the Gold Creek Community Homemakers. She enjoyed participating in the annual turkey shoot, and playing pinochle at the community hall. Her most cherished and favorite times were taking her children back to the places she grew up including the Wohlwend family farm in North Dakota and their cottage on Lake Sybil in Minnesota. Having a love for the great outdoors of Montana, summer camping trips with her husband and family included Canyon Ferry, Flathead Lake, and Browns Reservoir. As her children grew up and started families of their own, she discovered that there was nothing in the world that could compare to being promoted to Grandma. She loved each and everyone of them with all her heart. With personalities of their own they all brought her immense joy, amusement, and delight. JoAnne was preceded in death by her grandparents Clarence and Hattie Bateman, Clayton and Mable Wohlwend, her parents Louis and Barbara Wohlwend, and her brothers Wayne and Richard Wohlwend. She is survived by her husband Greg and her children Wayne Williams, Julie (Robert) Lane, David (Mindy) Williams, and Deserae (Donnie) Anderson; Her grandchildren: Westin, Tristin, Emery, Rylie, Kate, Emma, Quinton, Colter, Kelby, Alex, and Abby; her brothers: Roger, Leo, and Clayton.