Joel Alan Kroeger, 68 of Cayuga, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at his home.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please give memorials to Holy Cross Church, Dakota Estates or the Lidgerwood Museum.
Joel Alan Kroeger was born on July 21, 1953 in Rutland, North Dakota, the son of Edward and Elaine (Willprecht) Kroeger. He was baptized on Aug. 16, 1953 by Rev. L.K. Meyer at Holy Cross and confirmed May 7, 1969 by Rev. Marvin Otto at Holy Cross. He attended grade school in Cayuga, and graduated from Sargent Central High School, Forman, North Dakota in May 1971.
Joel took over the family farm after his father passed away. He farmed until the spring of 1986. After farming her worked road construction, an implement dealer and an agronomy plant, he then worked for Southeast Propane (CHS Dakota Plains) at Gwinner, North Dakota, since the beginning of the company, retiring in 2019.
Joel enjoyed sports, reading and visiting with people. He was a life member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he held several leadership positions, financial secretary, ushering and various other jobs. He was on the Lidgerwood Museum Board, a member of the Cayuga Community Club, past Dakota Estates board member and past Township supervisor.
Joel is survived by his brothers: Bryan Kroeger, Lidgerwood, and Scott Kroeger, Arthur, North Dakota.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Elaine Kroeger.
