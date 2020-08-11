John D. Wipperman, 73, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.
Friends and family will hold his burial and celebration of life reception for him on Aug. 29 in his hometown of Hankinson, North Dakota.
While he was raised in Hankinson, North Dakota, John spent much of his life traveling with construction jobs all over the US. Following his retirement in 2009, he settled in Ohio; moving into Columbus to be closer to family in 2015. The last several years, John struggled with Pick’s disease that required him to eventually be placed in a home with constant care.
Despite the many challenges, he took the tough hurdles with grace; and even though much of his communication and memory was lost with the disease he still would greet you with a smile. While he will be dearly missed, our hope is that he finds himself whole and happy again on the other side.
He is survived by his five children: John, Jason, Jessica, Kelly and Chad; seven grandchildren: Justin, Devin, Joseph, Jacob, Tristan, Dylan and Peyton; and one great-grandson, Shiloh.
He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Leona Wipperman, and is survived by his brother and two sisters, Max, Mary Beth and Helen Joy.
