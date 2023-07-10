John Kuehn, 69

John Arthur Kuehn, born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away in Springerville, Arizona, on June 26, 2023, at the age of 69.

John spent his childhood and young adult life in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. He continued his education and work career in North Dakota before moving to Gillette, Wyoming, Billings, Montana, and to Phoenix, Arizona. Retirement brought him to Eagar, Arizona and the beautiful White Mountains.

