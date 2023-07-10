John Kuehn, 69

John Arthur Kuehn, born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away in Springerville, Arizona, on June 26, 2023, at the age of 69.
John spent his childhood and young adult life in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. He continued his education and work career in North Dakota before moving to Gillette, Wyoming, Billings, Montana, and to Phoenix, Arizona. Retirement brought him to Eagar, Arizona and the beautiful White Mountains.
John Kuehn was a husband to Betty for over 39 years, and loved her the same, if not more, as the first day he met her. While John was preceded in death by his sister and parents, Art and Earlean Kuehn, he is survived by his wife Betty, along with his son and daughter, Steven Shutts and Tammy Shutts of Nixa, Missouri, whom he loved and guided through life. John was blessed with six grandchildren: Samantha, Gage, Erika, James, May and Arthur, along with three great grandchildren: Raelynn, Tryp and Kai. He was a proud Papa and Great Papa!
John, a devout Christian and well loved by his neighbors, retired in 2014 as a Medical Transcriptionist and resided in Eagar, Arizona. John was a proud supporter of his community, volunteering his time to the Round Valley Police Department, White Mountain Shooters Association, and the Round Valley Community Garden, supporting the local gardeners. John spent his free time fishing and building amazing crafts for his loving wife. The community he served was better from all his contributions and commitment he had to his friends and neighbors.
John’s biggest attributes were math, the English language and his overall thirst for always learning new things and wanting to excel. John Kuehn never met a stranger and was very dedicated to his faith, family and friends.
Donations can be made to White Mountain Shooters Association, P.O. Box 3609, Show Low, AZ 85902. Memo line should read: Memory of John Kuehn.
