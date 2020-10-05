John S. Mertes, 64, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Mission Palms Care Center in Mesa, Arizona.
John was born at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 19, 1956 to Esther and Theodore (Joe) Mertes. He attended various schools in Antigo, Wisconsin; Biloxi, Mississippi; Anchorage, Alaska; and Mantador Elementary. He graduated from Hankinson High School in 1975 and North Dakota State University in 1979.
He served five years in the USAF as a missile launch officer at Malmstrom AFB and worked at Base Operations at Grand Forks AFB. He also had the rare opportunity to attend Army Airborne training at Ft. Benning, Georgia.
John will long be remembered for his love of classical music, bird species, kindness, wit, stubbornness, and his chuckle. He was self-taught in the culinary arts and calligraphy. He gardened many plants in the Arizona desert and enjoyed the challenge to keep them alive.
John is survived by his mother Esther Mertes and three sisters: Jo Mertes of Mantador, North Dakota; Jane (Mark) Priebe of Wahpeton, North Dakota; and Amy (Mark) Bishop of Wheeling, West Virginia; along with 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore and a brother, Roger.
A private service is being planned for late October at Mariposa Memorial Gardens in Mesa, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to a charity of your choice or if you wish, to Kitty Kat Rescue, at www.kittykatrescue.com, a place that John and his cat Knickers loved and supported.
