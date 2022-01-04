John Ziegler, 89 of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly from Devils Lake, North Dakota, died Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, after a courageous final chapter dealing with a heart condition, complicated by a heart attack in his home in July.
Born in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, to George and Katherine Ziegler, he moved with his family to Devils Lake, where he was raised and graduated from Devils Lake High School. He continued his education, earning a teaching degree from Minot State and later received a Masters Degree in Counseling from UND, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
John taught school in Bisbee, North Dakota, Wolf Point, Montana, Williston, North Dakota, Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and for many years was an English teacher at Ben Franklin Jr High in Fargo, until retirement.
A lifelong bachelor with many interests like jazz music and NPR radio, North Dakota hunting, garage sale collecting, growing tomatoes, watching Twins baseball and college football, he will forever be remembered as very independent, resourceful and a cherished “Uncle John” to all.
John treasured his relationships with extended family, colleagues and life-long friends. He had stories and loved to tell them.
He is survived by his brother George Ziegler (Iris), Hankinson, North Dakota, (formerly Devils Lake), nieces Nancy Kuhr (Eddie) of Evanston, Illinois, Carol Harwood (Ed) of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and nephew, Dale Ziegler (Gayle) of Hankinson, eight great-nieces and -nephews and seven great-great nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.
