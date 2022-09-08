Jonah Flasch Wettstein, 3
Jonah Flasch Wettstein was born Feb. 13th, 2019 to Scott and Kellie (Podliska) Wettstein in Fargo. He passed away Sept. 6, 2022, at home.

Jonah was an epilepsy warrior from an early age, and was later diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome. He took every appointment, treatment and set back in stride, and was a model patient.

