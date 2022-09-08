Jonah Flasch Wettstein, 3

Jonah Flasch Wettstein was born Feb. 13th, 2019 to Scott and Kellie (Podliska) Wettstein in Fargo. He passed away Sept. 6, 2022, at home.
Jonah was an epilepsy warrior from an early age, and was later diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome. He took every appointment, treatment and set back in stride, and was a model patient.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 9-10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. all at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, ND. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Jonah was known for his outgoing personality. He had an infectious smile and sparkle in his eye. He had a genuine concern for other people, and touched the lives of many. Jonah had many friends, both young and old.
He was an amazing older brother to his sister, and best friend, Elizabeth. He taught her many things, and had already instilled in her his genuine gratitude for all things in life, big or small. His optimistic, upbeat personality also taught us that every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day. No matter who you were, or how well you knew him, you could count on him being the bright spot in your day.
Jonah enjoyed cooking and cleaning, driving his John Deere Gator and already had a love for all things agriculture. He never turned down the opportunity to ride in equipment, or operate a forklift. Jonah’s favorite TV show was Corn Warriors. He enjoyed being outside, and any new adventures that came his way. Jonah looked forward to spending time with his family members. He loved hosting them, or just stopping in for a visit.
Jonah is survived by his parents, Scott & Kellie Wettstein, and his sister, Elizabeth. Grandparents, Joe and Betty Wettstein, Deb Anderson (Dan Thompson), and Don Podliska. Great Grandmother, Margaret Wettstein. Special Grandparent, Peter Haas. Uncles & Aunts, Brian (Kelsy) Wettstein, and their son, Otis, Jen Wettstein (Jake Olsen), Nick Wettstein (Cassandra Twedt), Nick (Nicki) Podliska, and their children, Mary, Greta & Oliver, Sadie (Luke) Siemieniewski, and their children, Kara, Ava, & Ethan, and Cassie (Jesse) Zetocha. And his very special daycare family, Stephanie (Paul) Kuzel, and their children, Brock & Brady.
He is proceeded in death by his Great Grandparents, Richard Wettstein, Henry & Elizabeth Prchal, Kermit & Eunice Anderson, and Edward & Mary Podliska.
