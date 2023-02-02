Josephine “Jo” Aarfor, 85

Josephine “Jo” Aarfor passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the age of 85.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6 at the church.
Josephine “Jo” Jacobson/Aarfor was born to Josie Tosse Jacobson and Engvold Jacobson on Dec. 23, 1937, in Rutland, North Dakota. Jo was baptized, confirmed and married in Bergen Lutheran Church. Jo’s mother Josie passed away shortly after giving birth to her, and Jo was raised by her Grandmother Sarah Tosse.
Jo graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1955. Jo married her high school sweetheart, James “Jim” Aarfor, on Jan. 14, 1956, and they were married for 64 years. They joined Holy Cross Lutheran Church in 1961, and Jo was a member of the LWML.
Jo was a stay-at-home mother for many years, and in later years she worked at PrimeWood and Bobcat. It was during her time at Bobcat that she was tagged with the nickname “Blue” which she proudly displayed on her personalized license plate. Jo was not afraid to tackle projects which included remodeling her home. Jo sewed many outfits for her family including prom dresses, a wedding dress, bridesmaid dresses and flower girl dresses. In later years, she decided to try her hand at art and has painted many beautiful pictures. She entered several art shows and even placed second in them. Her family has many of her paintings proudly displayed in their homes. Jo was not one to sit still. She made and donated quilts to Sanford NICU and the YWCA of Fargo. Jo served as an election judge for many years. She spent countless hours volunteering in her community.
Jim and Jo moved to Fargo in 2015.
Jo is survived by her three children: Renae Aarfor (Rick Engen), granddaughter Andrea Jo Rawlins (Jeremy) and great-grandchildren Joshua and Morgan Rawlins; step-grandsons Phillip and Nathan Engen; Sue Heitkamp (Joel), granddaughter Ashley Heitkamp (Jeff Wallgren) and great grandchildren Reid, Hope and Tess Wallgren; granddaughter Brooke Hills (Chris) and great grandchildren Tenley, Lola and Remy Jo Hills; and John Aarfor (Roberta) and grandchildren Chandler (Hanna Thompson), Collin and Alyssa Aarfor; sisters Selma Engebretson and Evelyn Somerville, Wilmer, Minnesota; sisters-in-law Arlene Waldron, Colton, California, and Phyllis Wallock (Mickey) Hankinson, North Dakota.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, of 64 years, her parents Engvold and Josie Jacobson, her in-laws Odin and Goldie Aarfor and her beloved Grandmother Sarah Tosse.