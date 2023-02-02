Josephine “Jo” Aarfor, 85

Josephine “Jo” Aarfor passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the age of 85.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6 at the church. 

