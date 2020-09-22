Julie Piechowski, 81, of Fargo, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home after a year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia under the care of Red River Hospice. 

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be with her oldest son and daughter at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairmount. The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

