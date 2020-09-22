Julie Piechowski, 81, of Fargo, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home after a year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia under the care of Red River Hospice.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be with her oldest son and daughter at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairmount. The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.