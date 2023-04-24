Karen Branch, 79
Karen Fay (Medenwald) Branch, 79, of Fargo, North Dakota, was called home by Jesus, surrounded by her beloved family, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo on April 12, 2023.
Karen was born in Veblin, South Dakota to Alice and Elvin Medenwald on July 7, 1943. She grew up on the family farm outside of Lidgerwood, where she learned to love sewing, baking, and gardening. AND DANCING. If there was dance, she would be there! After graduation from Lidgerwood she went on to get married and moved to the Twin Cities.
There, she not only built lifelong friendships and a career, she built a family with the addition of her beloved children, Troy and Tonya. The pull of family was strong, and so a move was made to her husband’s family farm outside of Wyndmere, where she would reside and raise her children with the love and support of amazing family.
Once the children were grown, it was time for yet one more move, this one to Fargo. She learned to love the city. Afterall, it had shoe shopping, AND DANCING. Two of her most favorite things. But she was still a farm girl at heart and would spend great amounts of time gardening and canning the rewards of her efforts with her children and her grandchildren. Never one to sit still, she was always on the go.
Fargo brought her and her soulmate Fred together. The West Fargo VFW was their favorite dancing spot. But, they could be found dancing anywhere music was playing. At the grocery store, dinner at their favorite restaurant, or around the dinner table at the house. If they were together and there was music, there was dancing!
Karen’s life was filled with faith, family, and friends. She was so proud of her children, adored her grandchildren, and was mesmerized by her two young great grandsons. She went to piano recitals, ball games, plays, and concerts. If the grandchildren were in it, she went. She was the talk of every volleyball tournament in the tri-state area with her hats …. and she loved every minute of it!
Karen is survived by the love of her life, Fred Branch, her two children, Troy (Cathy) Buchholz and Tonya (Jerry) Foland, five grandchildren, Brittany (Schyler) Sanks, Derrik (Briana) Schnell, Trevor (Danielle) Buchholz, Jessica (Ryan) Schnell Schwieters, and Mary Schnell, two great grandsons, Ira Sanks and Havey Schnell, and her identical twin sister Sharen Spaar. She is preceded in death by her parents Alice and Elvin, her brother Ken and a great grandchild Sanks.
A memorial service was held at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Burial at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Lidgerwood, will be at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
