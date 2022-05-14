Kelly Rae Ackerman, 45
Kelly Rae Ackerman, 45, died in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, May 6, 2022, due to complications related to diabetes as well as vascular disease in the hands of her loving family.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Kelly Rae Kuehl was born to Tim and Renae Kuehl in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Feb. 18, 1977. Her childhood and teenage years were spent in Hankinson. She was an excellent student and was the salutatorian of her high school class. She continued her studies at Moorhead State University, graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She discovered her true calling was in human resources. Kelly became a very successful recruiter over her more than 10-year career with United Health Group. Kelly recently transitioned to a career as a proofreader/editor via her own business, Kelly’s Wordshop.
A true Aquarius, Kelly absolutely loved the water. She was fortunate enough to see the ocean on over 20 trips. There were “Girltime Getaways” to Boston, Maine and New Orleans with her mom and aunts, numerous trips to Mexico with a multitude of friends and three trips to Hawaii with her husband. Her favorite trip was to the Dominican Republic for a 40th birthday celebration for her and four of her closest friends from Hankinson. Fortunate to also join on the trip were their spouses, who had also become great friends.
Kelly loved the water so much that her and her husband purchased a cabin on Blue Lake near Zimmerman, Minnesota, in 2013. They hosted friends and family that she loved dearly during many summer weekends. The pontoon and campfire provided many opportunities to hear Kelly’s infectious laugh that often ended up with snorting or knee slaps and take advantage of her compassionate ear. The lake home also provided Kelly opportunities to grow beautiful flowers and explore her love of kayaking, taking in the sun, and reading books.
She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Jared Ackerman; her father and mother, Tim and Renae Kuehl; brother, Travis (Rachel) Kuehl; father and mother-in-law, Randy and Joyce Ackerman; grandmother, Darlene Kuehl, many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, and sisters-in-law, her beloved nine nieces and nephews, dear friends as well as her cat, Zeus.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Arnold and Jane Foertsch and Harold Kuehl as well as her uncle Craig Kuehl.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.