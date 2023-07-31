Larry Buckhouse, 77

Larry Buckhouse, 77 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away in his home on July 21, 2023. A memorial service with military honors was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.

Larry Buckhouse was born July 29, 1945 to Gilbert and Ruth (Muehler) Buckhouse in Hankinson. He attended and graduated from Hankinson Public School. He was a lifelong member of United Church of Christ in Hankinson.

