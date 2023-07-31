Larry Buckhouse, 77 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away in his home on July 21, 2023. A memorial service with military honors was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.
Larry Buckhouse was born July 29, 1945 to Gilbert and Ruth (Muehler) Buckhouse in Hankinson. He attended and graduated from Hankinson Public School. He was a lifelong member of United Church of Christ in Hankinson.
Larry served in the United States Army for two years, spending time in Korea. He married Coleen (Tollie) Hansen and they were married 52 years before she passed away on Oct. 4, 2021. They lived in the Minneapolis area for a few years before returning to Hankinson to raise their sons, Scott and Jason.
He worked for Larry Milbrandt at Larry’s 66 and later known as Larry’s Sinclair and J Starr Oil. He enjoyed gardening, working in his garden, visiting with his friends, and helping Tollie can tomatoes, salsa, and pickles.
Larry is survived by his sons, Scott and Jason, his grandchildren, Alyssa (Tyler) Klugman, Colton Buckhouse, Mollie Buckhouse and Emma Buckhouse; great grandchildren, Harper Rose Klugman and Hayden Klugman; siblings, Annette Buckhouse, JoAnn (Glenn) Bladow, Kenneth (Marcia) Buckhouse, Harold (Marlene) Buckhouse, Daryl (Judy) Buckhouse, Audrey (Dean) Hartleben, Bev (Paul) Grohnke, Susan (Tom) Hermes; in-laws, Judy Motzko, Cindy (Gary) Zacher, Lynn (Kevin) Ellertson, Chad (Debbie) Hansen and Gordie (Wendy) Hansen.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Tollie; parents, Gilbert and Ruth Buckhouse; brothers, Orville Buckhouse and Dale “Spanky” Buckhouse; father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Alice Hansen; brothers-in-law, Tim and Randy Hansen.