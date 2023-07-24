Larry “Bucky” Buckhouse, 77 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away in his home on Friday, July 21, 2023.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

