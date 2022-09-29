All of heaven rejoiced as the Lord welcomed his devoted servant, Lawrence Frank Harles, 93, into eternal glory on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Lawrence passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Fargo, ND.
Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, ND. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Lawrence was born on February 13, 1929 to Anna (Wollersheim) and Nicholas Harles in Douglas, ND. The family moved to Lidgerwood, ND in 1939 where they began a lifelong occupation in farming and ranching.
Lawrence served our country in the US Army in Japan from 1955-1957 where he also received his General Education Degree. Lawrence was a member of the Legion Ward E Bullis Post #84 in Lidgerwood. Lawrence was united in marriage to Delores Hamling-Hohertz on December 29, 1958 and together raised eleven children.
Lawrence is survived by his eleven children: Rosemary Lanoue of Ogema, MN; James (Linda) Hohertz of Christine, ND; Jerome Hohertz of Cooperstown, ND; Katherine (Donald) Skjervheim of Langdon, ND; Barbara (Kevin) Kohoutek of Lidgerwood, ND; Andrew Harles of Lidgerwood, ND; Lauretta (Marcus) Roach of Mapleton, ND; Kenneth (Donna) Harles of Lidgerwood, ND; Karen Harles (Steven Dahlin) of Fargo, ND; Deborah (Michael) Peterson of Rosholt, SD; and JoAnne Harles-Wilson of Moorhead, MN.
Lawrence leaves behind a legacy with thirty grandchildren, along with their spouses: Jacob (Diane), Samantha (Chris), Charla (Eric), Isaac (Hannah), Caleb (Veronika), Robyn, Kyle (Stephanie), Cameron (Tony), Blaine, Naomi (Brandon), Kayla, Paul, Seth, Kelly (Katie), Travis (Kelly), David, Thomas (Larah), Tyler (Andrea), Mitchell (Rachel), Hannah (Jordan), Susan (Spencer), Kenneth Jr (Carin), Lucas, Zachery, Isaiah (Jannika), Joseph, Ethan (Carley), Vanessa (Ethan), Jaslyn, and Jaelyn. Six step-grandchildren: Nanette, Terry, Denise, Ronald Jr, Matthew, and Amber. Lawrence was also blessed with thirty-seven great-grandchildren.
Lawrence is survived by one brother, Theodore (Eleanor) Harles, Lidgerwood, ND.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; one daughter-in-law, Jane Hohertz; one son-in-law, Ronald Lanoue; four sisters and one brother; one grandchild, Nathan Kohoutek; and one great-grandchild, Tommy Lanoue.
Lawrence was very proud to be a Charter Member of the Lidgerwood Knights of Columbus since 1959. Lawrence was a gentle man, active in his faith, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Lawrence was a farmer, a rancher, and a gardener throughout his life. After retirement, Lawrence continued helping Andrew on the farm wherever he could. He never missed a hunting season leaving so many memories with his children. Lawrence was an avid fisherman enjoying time with his children and grandchildren until his last days. Lawrence thoroughly savored his time playing cards and pinochle with his buddies every afternoon. Lawrence had a passion for his dogs over the years and will be missed, especially by Dolly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.