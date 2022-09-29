Lawrence Frank Harles, 93

Lawrence Frank Harles

All of heaven rejoiced as the Lord welcomed his devoted servant, Lawrence Frank Harles, 93, into eternal glory on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Lawrence passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, ND. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

