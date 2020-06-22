Lenard Hansen, 80 passed away on May 31, 2020 at his home in Little Falls, Minnesota, under the care of hospice and his step-daughter Jody.
Lenard was born on July 24, 1939 at Oakes Hospital, Oakes, North Dakota, son of Edward and Jean (Otteson) Hansen. He grew up in Cogswell, North Dakota, and graduated High School in Cogswell in 1957. He married Sharon Medenwald in 1959 in Cogswell.
In 1969 he married Sharon LaValla in Minnesota, where they made their home. Sharon passed away in 2017.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise Vosberg, Wyndmere, North Dakota, and his son, Steve (Teresa) Hansen, Hankinson, North Dakota; two stepdaughters, Jody Arbuckle, Little Falls, Minnesota, and Lynn (Don) Bonte of Wisconsin; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Glarum and Anna Mae Courtney, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Scott, his wife Sharon, three sisters – Corrine, Naomi and Norma, and his brother, Charles Hansen.
