Leo Ehli, 96

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, Leo Ehli, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 96.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, followed by an 11 a.m. Rosary and 11:30 a.m. Mass, all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Leo was born Oct. 27, 1926, in rural Eagle Butte, South Dakota, to Nickolas and Magdalena Ehli. He received his teaching degree from Valley City State College. He was principal and music teacher in Forman, North Dakota, until purchasing a local business in Lidgerwood. He specialized in insurance, income taxes, and real estate.
Leo enjoyed his younger years in rural South Dakota on a farmstead. He was born at home with his aunt Rosela serving as midwife. He excelled in public speaking and won an award for declamation from the state of South Dakota. The family then moved to Lidgerwood, where Leo met the love of his life, Leona Fischer. Their love would need to be put on hold due to WWII.
Leo was 17 and begged his dad to sign his enlistment papers. Leo went off to serve in the Navy. However, was placed as a Medic (Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class), with the US Marine Corp., Company 1, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division at the battle of Iwo Jima.
He spoke of putting soldiers back together sometimes with safety pins, as that was all he had. He saw the first flag rising and lost many of his good friends and fellow soldiers. He received the Purple Heart for being injured, the Bronze Star, and the Combat V.
Leo returned home to marry the love of his life, Leona. They had six children, two that were lost at birth. Daniel, Evelyn, Stephen, (Robert and Elizabeth), and Geralyn.
Leo was a prominent businessman and participated in many clubs and organizations. He was a member of the Legion, Elks, Knights of Columbus, life member of VFW in Barney, and even served as the town judge. He led the church choir and was instrumental in building up the town of Lidgerwood, making commitments to the pool and Dakota Estates.
Leo had a passion for music, horses and in his later years, jewelry making, hiking and rock hunting in Arizona. He enjoyed talking about and watching his grandkids’ activities.
Leo was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind and tell you the right way to live your life. He did this because he truly cared about the well-being of his friends, family and caretakers.
Our Dad and Grandfather will be truly missed by all that crossed his path. His spirit will be carried on by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Leo.
Leo is reunited with his wife, Leona, our lovely mother, his eight siblings, three children (Daniel, Robert and Elizabeth) and many-many friends who have gone before him.