Leo Ehli, 96

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, Leo Ehli, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 96.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, followed by an 11 a.m. Rosary and 11:30 a.m. Mass, all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Ehli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags