Leona Mae Willprecht, 89

Leona Mae Willprecht was born June 7, 1933 to William & Margaret (Harles) Lange in Lidgerwood. She passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at St Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota at the age of 89.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery.

