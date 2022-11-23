Leona Mae Willprecht, 89

Leona Mae Willprecht was born June 7, 1933 to William & Margaret (Harles) Lange in Lidgerwood. She passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at St Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota at the age of 89.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery.
Leona was baptized June 7, 1933 and confirmed on May 11, 1942 at St Boniface Catholic Church. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1950 and then worked at First National Bank for four years. During that time, she met Lyle, the love of her life. They were married on April 24, 1954. She worked on the farm with her husband. She worked at Dakota Pillow Factory for 14 years until it closed and then did day care for 14 years. She continued working on the farm wherever needed. She did all the bookkeeping for the farm. Her tax accountant was impressed with her bookkeeping skills. Her true passion was her family, from the oldest child to the youngest great- great grandchild. She enjoyed quality time with family. She was happiest with the sound of laughter filling her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert, several brother and sisters-in-law, two grandsons, Jeremiah Dick and Gaige Hage, four great grandchildren and a great- great granddaughter.
She will be greatly missed by all her family. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lyle, her eight children: Linda (Glenn) Malloy of Sioux Falls, SD; Beverly Dick, Wahpeton, ND; Curtis (Vickie) Willprecht, New Port, Tennessee; Lyle Jr (Kathy) Willprecht, Lidgerwood, ND; Eileen (Jeff) Hage, Breckenridge, MN; Dean (J’Anna) Willprecht, Milnor, ND; Todd (Karen) Willprecht, Lidgerwood, ND; Chad Willprecht, Fort Collins, Colorado; 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and six great- great grandchildren; and two sisters, Magdalen (Maggie) Honl and Margie (Kenneth) Schlotfeldt, and several nieces and nephews.