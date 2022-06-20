Purchase Access

Leonard E. Frolek, 92

October 4,1929 — June 12, 2022

Leonard Frolek, 92, Fargo, formerly Lidgerwood, North Dakota, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, in St. Catherine South nursing home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Fargo National Veteran’s Cemetery.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo.

