Lisa Gibbon, 58

Lisa Gibbon, loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and long-time resident of Milnor, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in her home at her residence in Fargo, North Dakota, on Nov. 24, 2022, after a battle with Leukemia. She was 58 years old.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. A private family burial will be held after the service.
Lisa LaVougn (Ohm) Gibbon was born on Dec. 14, 1963, in Madison, Minnesota, to Howard and Iona (Korpal) Ohm. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Nassau, Minnesota, by Pastor Kittner. Lisa was confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood, on June 1, 1977, by Pastor R.C. Gauger. She attended Lidgerwood Public School, graduating in 1981.
Lisa was married to Randy Gibbon in October of 1981, and they were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Camille, Kera and Desirae. Her fondest memories were holidays spent with family where she always brought her famous taco salad. Lisa loved her family above all and was the no. 1 Grandma to her beloved grandsons: Hayden and Brody. Her contagious laugh could light up a room, and she always wanted to cheer up anyone who was down, even total strangers. She could make friends anywhere and always put other’s needs before her own. She spent many years devoting herself to other’s needs by volunteering as an EMT on the Milnor Ambulance and working as an In-Home Health Care Provider. Lisa’s passion was working with the elderly, and the years she spent working at Dakota Estates brought her great joy and gratification.
Lisa will be greatly missed by all friends and family. She is survived by her three daughters: Camille (Kjell) Risdal of Redmond, Oregon; Kera Gibbon and grandson Brody Matt of Boise, Idaho; Desirae Gibbon Anderson (Ryan Anderson) and grandson Hayden Gibbon of Fargo; siblings: Dave (Sandy) Ohm of Lidgerwood, North Dakota; Curt (Michael Corser) Ohm of Fort Pierce, Florida; Yvonne (Jerry) Nelson of Lidgerwood; Arly (Amy) Ohm of Perham, Minnesota, as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents: Howard and Iona Ohm, nephew: Kyle Nelson, and her four-legged grand-pups: Keno and Ripley.