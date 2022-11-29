Lisa Gibbon, 58

Lisa Gibbon, loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and long-time resident of Milnor, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in her home at her residence in Fargo, North Dakota, on Nov. 24, 2022, after a battle with Leukemia. She was 58 years old.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. A private family burial will be held after the service.

