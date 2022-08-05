Louie Gaukler, 78

Louie Gaukler, 78, of Cayuga, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Sanford Health on Broadway.

To plant a tree in memory of Louie Gaukler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


