Louie Gaukler, 78
Louie Gaukler, 78, of Cayuga, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Sanford Health on Broadway.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. all at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Cayuga.
Louie Gaukler was born Nov. 22, 1943 in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, the son of Alois (Rusty) and Marie Gaukler. He attended St. Boniface Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1962.
On June 15, 1968 he married Cindy Keidel. They made their home on a farm near Cayuga, and raised two children: Mike and Lisa.
Louie was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and had a passion to chase coyotes. He was inducted into the ND Fishing Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a lifelong farmer that emphasized conservation. He was named Red River Landowner/Conservationist of the year in 2020.
Louie played softball for Art’s Tavern, Cayuga softball and years of amateur baseball. He coached Cayuga girls/women’s softball for 17 years which included two state titles and two national tournament berths. Louie was inducted into the ND Softball Hall of Fame in 2006.
He is survived by his two children, Mike (Missy) Gaukler, Hankinson, North Dakota, and Lisa (Jeff) Ringstad, Minot, North Dakota; seven grandchildren: Kelsey (Zach) Nelson, Hannah (Nate) Gaukler, Morgan Gaukler, Billy (Kaila) Engel, Hunter (Jordan) Engel, Alex Ringstad and Jonah Ringstad. Two great grandchildren: Leo (2) and Reese (1) Nelson, a brother Ed (Linda) Gaukler and special friend Jackie.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Marie Gaukler.
Please give memorials to Sargent County Pheasants Forever or CHI Lisbon Hospital.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
