Louise F. Sapa, 97 of West Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Louise Frances Sapa was born June 27, 1923 at St. Mary’s, Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Louise (Oberreiter) Kodat. She lived in Bejou, Minnesota, and later moved to a farm 7 ½ miles from Lidgerwood. She attended country school in Dexter Township and later Lidgerwood High School. She worked at JC Penney’s in Fargo and helped on the farm in the summer. Later she got a job at Federated Store in Lidgerwood and that is where she met her husband Raphael C. Sapa. They were married in 1949 and later moved to Lompoc, California and then on to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Raphael passed away in Colorado Springs in 1968. Louise then moved with her three daughters to Watertown, South Dakota, and later back to her hometown of Lidgerwood. Louise worked at Dakota Estates for thirty years. She was very proud of her Czech heritage.
Louise is survived by her three daughters: Peggy (Bob) Reichert, Jane (Mike) Cich and Kathy Anderson (Clint Lacina), eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Louise Kodat, husband Raphael Sapa, brother at infancy and an infant daughter, her husband’s parents and son-in-law John Lugert.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
