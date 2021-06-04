Lowell Medenwaldt, 74

Lowell D. Medenwaldt, 74, passed away April 26, 2021 at his home in Hamilton, Montana. A memorial service was held at Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson, North Dakota.

Lowell was born in Hankinson on Oct. 10, 1946 to Roland and Lorraine (Coppin) Medenwaldt. He attended school and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1964. He entered the Army and served in Vietnam from 1964-1967. He attended N.D. State School of Science and earned a degree in Heating and Refrigeration. He worked for 30 years in Watertown, South Dakota, and then in Fargo, North Dakota.

After retirement, he and Karen, his wife of 25 years, sold their home in Fargo and traveled in the southwest states. In 2020, they moved to Montana. Lowell loved hunting and fishing and his two dogs Dillon and Izzy.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Karen of Hamilton; two sons: Tim (Kim) Medenwaldt of MN and Jess J.R. (Sarah O’Renick) Medenwaldt of Nevada; one brother: Dale (Janice) Medenwaldt of Wahpeton, North Dakota; three sisters: Sharon Anderson of Hankinson, Myrna Schultz of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Debbie (Rick) Minar of Longview, Texas; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roland and Lorraine; a daughter: Jody Pickert and two grandsons: Tanner and Chaz.

