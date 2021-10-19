Lowell Vedder, 67

Lowell David Vedder, 67, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 12, 2021.
Lowell was born in Hankinson to Orin and Viola (Trittin) Vedder. He grew up with his sisters and brothers on the family farm. After graduating from Hankinson High School in 1972. He worked at the Hankinson Lumberyard before he moved to the Lidgerwood Lumberyard until he retired in 2016. He also had a farming business with his brother.
Lowell met Belinda (Johnson) and they got married in 1986 and they completed their family with a daughter Jennifer and two sons Jason and Joey living on the family farm.
Lowell was always up for a great conversation. He looked forward for deer hunting with his crew. One of his favorite things to do especially after retirement was to drive around in his pick-up making his rounds checking on the fields and his sons as they continued with farming. He loved every minute he had with his grandchildren always enjoying their visits.
Lowell is survived by his wife Belinda; daughter Jennifer and sons Jason (Kayla) and Joey; granddaughters Tatum, Tenley and Everly. He is also survived by his siblings JoAnn (Carl) Iliff of Glencoe, Charlene (Arnie) Althoff of Hankinson, Lyle Vedder of Hankinson, Mark (Kim) Vedder of Hankinson, Renae Gereszek of Hankinson; mother-in-law Carol Johnson of Wheaton, Minnesota; sisters-in-law Colleen (Ken) Fiala of Lake Park, Pam (Gary) Miller of St. Cloud, Corinne (Loran) Mueller of Gackle; and many nieces and nephews.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents Orin and Viola Vedder, father-in-law Clayton Johnson, brother-in-law John Gereszek.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson. Burial took place after the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation was from 10–11 a.m. before the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
