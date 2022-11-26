Lyle Vedder, 71, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Nov. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson. Burial will take place after the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. before the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Lyle Dean Vedder was born Jan. 12, 1951, to Orin and Viola (Trittin) Vedder in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He was baptized at home by Pastor Michael and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson. He attended country school and Hankinson High School.
Lyle worked for numerous construction companies in the Hankinson Gravel Pit. Retiring at about 49 years in the business. Lyle also had a farming partnership with his brother Lowell.
Lyle is survived by his sisters JoAnn (Carl) Iliff of Glencoe, Minnesota, Charlene (Arnold) Althoff, ReNae Gereszek and brother Mark Vedder all of Hankinson, sister-in-law Belinda Vedder of Hankinson, an aunt Renata Fellbaum of Hankinson, and many nieces and nephews. Also special friends Marlene and Arlen Schutt of Fairmount, North Dakota, many longtime friends, and his best cat Jack.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents Orin and Viola Vedder, brother Lowell Vedder, brother-in-law John Gereszek and sister-in-law Kim Vedder.