Malloy Arthur Herman, 88
Malloy Arthur Herman, 88, rural Veblen, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, while residing at Four Seasons Health Care Center in Forman, North Dakota.
A funeral service will be held Saturday June 18, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Veblen. The visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with the services to begin at 3 p.m. Lunch will be held after the services with the burial following at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery rural Havana, North Dakota.
Malloy was born on Nov. 28, 1933 in rural Veblen, to Arthur and Tilla (Mickelson) Herman. He was the eldest son of nine children.
On June 4, 1955, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Kleven of rural Hillhead, South Dakota. They farmed and raised eight children on farmsteads near the North and South Dakota border between Cayuga, North Dakota, and Veblen. Malloy continued to farm full time after Mary Ann’s sudden death in 2009, working through the summer of 2018 until his strength began to dwindle due to Parkinson’s Disease. Not being able to farm any longer was one of the hardest times of his life, second only to the loss of his beloved Mary Ann. Farming was not just a job to Malloy, it was his life. He started at a very early age having left school to help his father run the family farm.
Working hard was his main hobby. When he could no longer farm, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and listening to Country Western music. His favorite singer was Carrie Underwood. He and Mary Ann watched every episode of “American Idol” the year she won. He was one of her biggest fans and had the opportunity to see her in concert, twice.
Malloy is survived by seven children: Kathy of Alexandria, Minnesota; Rick (Nancy) of Veblen; Steve of Ipswich, South Dakota; Wayne of Casselton, North Dakota; Janet (Bryan) Strom of West Fargo, North Dakota; Mark of Ipswich, South Dakota; and Connie (Cory) Stinar of West Fargo, North Dakota. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Steven and Nick Strom, Abby (Tony) Bengtson, Mitch Herman, and Sasha (Jordan) Thorson; seven great grandchildren; and siblings Donna, Bruce, Wally (Helen), Arvin (Caroline), John, and Carol (Kyle) Shephard; along with many nieces and nephews.
Malloy was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Mary Ann, his parents, infant son Kevin, daughter-in-law Toni Hintz, son-in-law Ambrose Lamin, sisters Marlene Kleven and Mary Brown, brother-in-law Roger Kleven, and nephew Jason Shephard.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
