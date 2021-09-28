The Lord our God has mercifully taken Marcella (Marcie) Helen Wahl to her eternal rest on Sept. 5, 2021 from Ecumen Pathstone Living Center, Mankato Minnesota, from numerous natural causes.
Marcie was born in Liberty Grove township, Richland County, North Dakota, and was delivered by her father Frank on April 8, 1935. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1953 then attended beauty school in Fargo, North Dakota.
She married Wilbur Wahl on 23 June 1955 in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church since 1973 and enjoyed being a member of the quilting group and monthly BINGO volunteer at Pathstone. Marcie was a Vine volunteer who drove and made in home visits.
We will deeply miss Marcie’s sharp dry sense of humor and her loving and thoughtful discussions. She loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marcie enjoyed watching "Jeopardy," playing trivia and working on crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp. She was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports teams. She enjoyed the challenge of playing cards with friends and neighbors.
Marcie is survived by her daughter Beverly (Steve) Thomas, son Wayne (Cindy Turner), grandchildren; Michael and Christopher Thomas, Melissa (Hank) Hyatt and Matt (Roxanne) Wahl; her great grandchildren Chloe Hyatt, Lucas and Nicklas Wahl and soon Mackenzie Turner. She is also survived by sister Alice Haugen, sisters-in-law Beverly, Marianne, Dixie and Diane Klepetka. Numerous nieces and nephews will also miss her.
Marcie was preceded in death by her loving husband Wilbur, father and mother; Frank and Mary (Jirak) Klepetka, brothers; Chester, Adolph, Victor, Ernie and Albert and sister Alma Orth. Brothers-in-law preceding her death include Eldon Orth and Treadwell Haugen.
The immediate family held a private Celebration of Life at Hosanna Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. Friday Sept. 10, 2021. Burial was next to her husband at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Mankato. The service was live-streamed from Hosanna and can be viewed at; https://boxcast.tv/view/marcella-wahl-service-152647.
