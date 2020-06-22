Margaret “Peggy” A. Ehlert, 80, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Fr. Leo Moenkedick officiated the service. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Fairmount.
Peggy was born Margaret Ann Weber on Oct. 15, 1939, to Herman and Margaret (Schmit) Weber of rural Fairmount. She grew up on a farm near Fairmount. She attended elementary Catholic school in Hankinson, North Dakota, and Fairmount High School graduating in 1958. Peggy was a pioneer in her family being one of the first – and the only woman – to attend college. She attended NDSCS in Wahpeton attaining an associate degree in business.
During her early 20s she worked at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Peggy had fond memories of working in the bank and often talked about her time there.
She married Vincent Ehlert in June 1965. The union, which was dissolved in 1982, produced three surviving children: Dr. Andrew Allen Ehlert of Sherperdsville, Kentucky; Mary Ehlert, Littleton, Colorado and Julie Ann (Ehlert) Penrod of Salome, Arizona.
Peggy worked for more than 20 years at the People’s State Bank in Fairmount. She was instrumental in moving the bank to its new location. She was on several women’s bowling leagues and enjoyed traveling to state bowling tournaments. Since 1997, Peggy has continued her career working at Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church her entire life and enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on the Altar Society.
Peggy was always quick with a smile and a joke. Her sheepish shrug and a giggle were an indication she was about to get into some mischief! Well known to her friends, Peggy liked to push back the living room furniture on a snowy day and dance to country classics. She loved to go on shopping adventures to Fargo or Fergus Falls, Minnesota, loved to sneak doughnuts with her sister, enjoyed decades of gardening, and the companionship of her many dachshund dogs over the years.
Peggy is survived by her three children; two grandchildren, Nadia Margaret Ehlert, daughter of Andrew Ehlert; Monty Dale Penrod, son of Julie (Ehlert) and William Penrod; her brothers, John Weber and his wife Margaret; and Robert Weber and his wife Colleen, all Wahpeton; her sister Paulette Green and her husband Robert of Fairmount; her aunt, Mary Jane (Josie/Mrs. Jack) Sittarich, Fairmount; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was godmother to Connie (Sittarich) Madsen, of Wahpeton; and Chad Weber of Minneapolis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Margaret (Schmit) Weber; four uncles, three aunts and her infant son, Francis Ehlert.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
