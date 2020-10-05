Marion Rose Schiltz, 78, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. all at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Marion Rose Birchem was born on Feb. 7, 1942 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The daughter of Harry and Margaret (Miller) Birchem, she was baptized on Feb. 22, 1942 in a private ceremony at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Marion received her first Holy Communion on July 2, 1950 and was confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt, South Dakota. Marion graduated from Rosholt High School in 1960.
She attended North Dakota State College of Science for a brief time before she married Allen Schiltz on June 19, 1961. Marion and Allen Schiltz started their family on a farm outside of Hankinson, North Dakota, in Greendale Township.
Marion belonged to the Foresters and St. Philips Catholic Church in Hankinson. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, fishing, baking, going to the casino, crocheting and visiting with family and friends. Marion was employed at St. Gerard’s Community of Care nursing home from Nov. 9, 1994 through Oct. 18, 2004, where she worked in the kitchen.
Marion is survived by her children: Kathy Foertsch, Hankinson, North Dakota; Donna (Rod) Wieser, Hankinson, North Dakota; Bryan Schiltz, Hankinson, North Dakota; and Steven (Anndee) Schiltz, Otsego, Minnesota; seven grandchildren: Patricia Foertsch, Shelia (Foertsch) Bozovsky, Alex Boutain, Joey Boutain, Kaitlin Schiltz, Brady Wieser and Chayce Schiltz; and two great grandchildren: Aaliyah Foertsch and Ashton Foertsch.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Margaret Birchem; sister Kathleen Birchem; brother Raymond Birchem; husband Allen Schiltz; daughter Patricia Schiltz; and son Raymond Schiltz.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
