Mary Ann (Griffith) Vellenga passed away at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota, on July 15, 2020 surrounded by her family members.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson, North Dakota, following the funeral mass.
Memorials may be given to Dakota Estates, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, or your local Hospice or cancer organizations.
Mary Ann was born May 18, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Angeline Griffith. She grew up on the family farm near Rosholt, South Dakota where she attended grade school in Harmon Township and graduated from Rosholt High School in 1957.
She married Vernon Vellenga on Aug. 12, 1959, adding the titles of caring Wife, Mother, and dedicated Homemaker. They resided near Hankinson, North Dakota, where they operated the family farm. As a Mom, she lovingly met every need of her children, Ron, Jim, and Charlene. She was their greatest support be it in school, in 4-H, at various functions, concerts, on the farm, and most importantly through honoring God.
She was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Guild helping to serve when needed. Mary Ann was also a member of the Greendale Homemakers Club.
Mary Ann loved tending to her yard and flowers, her favorite flowers being petunias. She would plant hundreds of pink petunias around the center flagpole each summer. Her home was always very well kept and she made many delicious home cooked meals for all those who visited the farm: extended family members (especially for her parents Charles and Angeline Griffith, and Vern’s parents John and Kate and brother-in-law, Bob), seed salesmen, veterinarians, insurance salesmen, and farm equipment repairmen to name a few. A favorite pastime was attending dances with friends, this is where she and Vern met. They were big fans of country music and could often be found attending concerts throughout their lifetimes. Lively card games were yet another favorite pastime enjoyed by each.
Mary Ann cherished the relationships she had with family and friends and would enjoy conversing with them on the phone, through letters, or by visiting over coffee and lemonade. She had many special friends, some new and some lifelong, who were very near and dear to her heart.
She and Vern traveled to Arizona a number of winters, enjoyed short summer trips to the cabin on Otter Tail Lake, and drove around to check the crops on a regular basis. Vernon loved to travel and Mary Ann was always his faithful companion.
She was beyond happy to see her children marry and loved, adding to her family with Margie, Deone, and Barry consecutively, and was again delighted to add her grandchildren, Karen, Karlene, Andy, Sarah, Paige, Marlee, Brody and Sophie and great-grandchildren Easton and Rylan.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons: Ron (Deone) Vellenga, Fairmount, North Dakota, and James (Margaret) Vellenga, Hankinson, North Dakota; daughter: Charlene (Barry) Strand, Paynesville, Minnesota; brother Robert Griffith, Maple Grove, Minnesota; eight grandchildren: Karen (Andy) Berntson, Karlene (Gage) Nelson, Andy (April) Rude, Sarah (Brandon) Skluzacek, Paige (Brandon) Cossette, Marlee Vellenga, Brody (Tatum) Strand and Sophie Strand and two great-grandchildren: Easton and Rylan Berntson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, parents Charles and Angeline Griffith, and a baby sister, Charlene, who passed shortly after birth.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.