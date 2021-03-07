Mary Irene Hemsing, 87, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Four Season’s Healthcare, Forman, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from Noon- 1 p.m. Wednesday, March, 10, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hemsing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments