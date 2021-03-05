Matilda Miller, 96

Matilda R. “Til” Miller, 96, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at the St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Funeral Mass was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rosholt with Father Gregg Frankman officiating. Music was provided by Lana Sand, Austin Eggers, and Teresa Laleman.
The funeral was livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial was in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, Rosholt. Honorary pallbearers will be all who called her friend. Active pallbearers will be Sam Widhalm, Doug Stueve, Larry Birnbaum, Richard Schmit, Bryan Schiltz, Ken Murphy, Tom Widhalm, and Bob Laleman.
Visitation was Friday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Matilda Rose was born March 5, 1924, to Anton and Matilda (Schafer) Widhalm at St. Bernard, Nebraska. She was baptized March 6, 1924, made her First Holy Communion on April 30, 1931, and was confirmed May 11, 1936. Matilda attended grade and high school at St. Bernard.
On Jan. 10, 1941, she entered the Franciscan Community at Lafayette, Indiana. She received her master’s degree at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Matilda taught and served in the Indian Missions of James, Zia, and Zuni, New Mexico, and also other schools in New Mexico, Colorado and Nebraska.
In 1965, Matilda transferred to the Dominican Mission Sisters of Chicago, Illinois, where she taught until July 1966 when the young community was dissolved. Matilda then taught at Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, Missouri, for two years, followed by six years at Brooklyn Center High School in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
In 1974, Matilda married Louie Miller of Rosholt where the couple farmed until their retirement. They were active members of St. John the Baptist Church. Louie passed away Nov. 9, 2002.
Matilda is survived by two brothers, James Widhalm of St. Francis, Minnesota, and Anthony (Mary Lou) Widhalm of Rosholt; by many nieces and nephews; many great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Miller; her parents, Anton and Matilda Widhalm; two brothers, Urban and wife Norma Widhalm, and Jerome and wife Shirley Widhalm; three sisters, Imelda and husband Jerome Schmit, Lorraine Widhalm and Mary Jane Stueve; brother-in-law, Lawrence Birnbaum; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Widhalm.
Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, is entrusted with arrangements.
