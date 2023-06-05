Michael Lugert, 71

Michael James Lugert, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, formerly known as Ervin Michael Lugert Jr., passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Service with military honors by the Mantador VFW Post #9317 will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Mantador V.F.W., Mantador, North Dakota.

