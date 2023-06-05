Michael Lugert, 71

Michael James Lugert, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, formerly known as Ervin Michael Lugert Jr., passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
A Celebration of Life Service with military honors by the Mantador VFW Post #9317 will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Mantador V.F.W., Mantador, North Dakota.
Michael was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to the late Erwin and Ruth Lugert on Feb. 2, 1952. He married Joan Alyce on May 5, 1973, while proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He would then receive his associate's degree in diesel engineering. He developed a love of working on and fixing things and was always busy with a new project in mind. He was known as a very hard worker who put a lot of pride into the work he did. He would go on to retire from United Airlines where he became very fond of traveling, with Israel being his favorite place to visit. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Erwin and Ruth Lugert; Mother-in-Law, Alice Irvin; Nephew, Michael Peterson; brother-in-law, Robert Gettel; sister-in-law, Hee Lugert; Beloved Pet, Pepe.
He is survived by his Wife, Joan Alyce Lugert; Sons, Mark James Lugert (Nancy) and Nathan Michael Lugert (Dawn); Grandchildren, Damien Lugert (Cora); Ariel Johnson, Katie Ann Lugert, Mathias Lugert, and Madeline Lugert; Great Grandchildren, Maki, Embur, and Luka; Brothers, Dale Lugert (Laura), Mark Lugert, Paul Lugert (Jenny), and Steven Lugert; Sisters, Marie Griesmann (Kim), Carrie Bennetti (Angelo), Jeannie Erickson (Craig), Diane Reichel (Robert) and Jody Lautt (Jeff); Nieces and Nephews, Nicole Illies, Jarrod Illies, Garrett Illies, Dan Lugert, Kelly Lugert, Alan Lugert, Josh Lugert, Jayson Gettel, Roxanne Montgomery, Robert Lugert and Bobby Reichel.