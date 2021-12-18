December 29, 1930 — December 14, 2021
Myron Eugene Koeppe, 90, of Claire City, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease and heart disease at Avera Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen, South Dakota, surrounded by family.
The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Claire City, with Pastor Karie Geyer officiating. Organist will be Criss Kemnitz and soloist will be Pat Schubert. Pallbearers will be Sam Cahoy, Andy Cahoy, Mike Koeppe, Daren Koeppe, Carter Koeppe, Kristopher Koeppe, Korey Martinson, Todd Martinson, Mathew Martinson, Connor Koeppe, and Walter Wrage. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of Myron’s granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with a prayer service held at 5:30 p.m. and day of service one hour prior to services at First Lutheran Church, Claire City.
Interment will be in the Claire City Cemetery with Military Rites by Otto-Quande-Renville American Legion Post #50 and Fort Sisseton VFW Post #3342.
Myron was born Dec. 29, 1930 in Minnesota Township near Hammer, South Dakota to Fred and Nilda (Wrolstad) Koeppe. When he was 4, his family moved to a farm in Norway Township, west of Claire City. Myron loved animals — as a child he adopted a family of baby skunks that followed him around the yard, never spraying him or his friends. He attended Norway No. 6 grade school, one year at New Effington High School and three years at Sisseton High School graduating in 1948.
After graduation, he attended South Dakota State University during the winters, taking vocational agricultural classes. Myron served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1954-1955 and he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal.
On June 23, 1956, Myron married Betty Tesch, daughter of William and Huldah Tesch of rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota. In 1957, Myron and Betty purchased the Koeppe family farm. Myron continued for 35 years doing what he had learned to love as a young boy — growing crops to help feed the world, caring for the soil, and raising livestock. In 1993, Myron and Betty moved to Sisseton where he enjoyed landscaping, and their home was awarded “Yard of the Week.” But Myron couldn’t be kept from farming. He helped his sons often on the farm and shared his love of the land with his grandchildren — helping them find bugs, blackbirds, gophers, raccoons, pheasants, deer, muskrats, and everything else that moved. Myron had learned to weld while at SDSU and enjoyed making tractor stools, yard ornaments, and many other “invented” gadgets for children and grandchildren. In 2016, Myron and Betty moved to Aberdeen and enjoyed the many services provided by the retirement communities.
Throughout the years, Myron was active in the First Lutheran Church, served on the New Effington School Board, the Norway Township Board, attended local and national Farmers Union events, cheered on his children and grandchildren at athletic and musical events, served as Clover Leaves 4-H Club leader for many years, and was a 45-year member of the American Legion.
All six children and their families lived within 100 miles, so Myron and Betty were able to visit them all in one day. December was always a very busy month, often attending school and church programs in several towns on the same day. Myron and Betty enjoyed bus trips and visited all 50 states, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada, Italy, France and England.
Myron is survived by his wife, Betty of 65 years, of Aberdeen; children Sandra (Gary) Cahoy of Aberdeen, Leon (Julie) Koeppe of Sisseton, South Dakota, William (Melody) Koeppe of Claire City, David Koeppe (Sherri Jensen) of Britton, South Dakota, Glen (Barb) Koeppe of Milnor, North Dakota, and Nancy (Adam) Wrage of Gwinner, North Dakota; one sister Phyllis Lentz of Lidgerwood, and one brother Dean (Elaine) Koeppe of Claire City, and 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Nilda Koeppe and two sisters Lois Sandmark and Marlys Weispfenning.
For Myron’s obituary and on-line registry please visit www.cahillfuneralchapel.com
The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, is in charge of arrangements.
