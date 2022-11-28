Norma Jean (Baker) Link, 89

Norma Jean (Baker) Link, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Nov. 26, 2022, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Her family will be present to greet friends and family for visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with her prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Dec. 2, 2022, starting at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.

