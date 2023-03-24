Norman J Duba, 81

A devoted husband and father passed away on March 2, 2023 at the age of 81. He was known for his hard work, dedication to family and kindness to others. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Kayla, and their daughter, Linda and son-in-law, Jeff.
Norm was born in Hankinson, ND on Oct. 29, 1941. Norm graduated from Lidgerwood High School and received his Associates degree from the State School of Science. In 1963 he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after serving three years.
He married the love of his life, Kayla Duba on Aug. 24,1968 in Zimmerman, Minn. Although Norm retired from farming in 1994 his true passion was with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company where he worked for several years in Minneapolis.
Norm was gracious, caring, selfless and always there to lend a helping hand whenever he could.
He loved nothing more than spending time with Kayla, Linda, Jeff and friends, sharing his knowledge of trivia and his dry humor. Norm was also known for his quick wit and love of dad jokes. His love for Spongebob was evident in his collection of memorabilia and his enthusiasm for quoting lines from the show. He was also an active member of the American Legion.
He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. He may have been a man of few words, but his heart was big.
Norm is survived by his wife Kayla Duba, daughter Linda Duba and son-in-law Jeff Martindale. He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Alice Duba and sister Dorthy Aaser.
The funeral was held March 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.
