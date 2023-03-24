Norman J Duba, 81

A devoted husband and father passed away on March 2, 2023 at the age of 81. He was known for his hard work, dedication to family and kindness to others. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Kayla, and their daughter, Linda and son-in-law, Jeff.

Norm was born in Hankinson, ND on Oct. 29, 1941. Norm graduated from Lidgerwood High School and received his Associates degree from the State School of Science. In 1963 he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after serving three years.

