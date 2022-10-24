Orva E. Krause, 88
Orva E. Krause, 88, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Orva Elaine (Arndt) Krause was born on Sept. 16, 1934 to Arthur and Louise (Roeder) Arndt at their home in Roberts County, South Dakota. She was baptized by Pastor Klausler and confirmed on March 21, 1948, by Pastor G.C. Michael at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson.
Orva graduated from Hankinson High School in 1952, and on Dec. 1, 1954 was united in marriage to Harris Krause, son of Henry and Alice (Wegener) Krause at Immanuel Lutheran, Hankinson. In 1957, they moved to Lidgerwood, where they became members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Orva was a Sunday school and catechism teacher throughout the years. Together they raised three children: Kenneth, Steven & Peggy.
Orva was employed at Bob’s Red Owl in Lidgerwood for 27 years, retiring in 1997. She became city librarian, following the retirement of Alice Biewer. She looked forward to visiting with everyone who came in, and especially enjoyed the kids. In December 2010, Orva was diagnosed with kidney cancer. After a successful surgery to remove the cancerous kidney, she had a full recovery, but ongoing back issues led to her decision to fully retire.
In October 2018, Orva decided to make her home at Dakota Estates Retirement Home in Lidgerwood. She enjoyed her days there. Unfortunately, in February 2020, after two hospital stays, she was unable to return to Dakota Estates, and on March 8, 2020 became a resident of Eventide on Eighth Senior Living Facility, Moorhead, Minnesota. Two weeks later, Covid-19 forced the facility into a complete lockdown. Orva was left to adapt to her new surroundings without the help from family & friends. The unfamiliar caregivers now wore masks and shields. To say it was difficult to adjust, is by far an understatement. The residents were isolated in their rooms for months. Through it all, Jesus never left her side. His promise from Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” He assured her of this promise, daily, through the compassion of her caregivers, & always through prayer. She entered St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, ND in March 2021 where she resided up until her death.
Orva enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, putting puzzles together, tending to her yard & flowers, having a dog, canning, reading, watching TV, decorating for Christmas & getting together with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husband, Harris in 1982, sons, Kenneth in 2007, Steven in 1998, her sister & brother-in-law, Julia & Howard Tweten, her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret & Glen Mohr, & sister-in-law, Aneta Arndt.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Tam) Griepentrog, Hankinson, ND, brother Dennis Arndt, Fargo, ND; brother & sister-in-law, Terry & Jane (Krause) Gollnick, Trimble, MO; nieces & nephews, who were all very special to her, Cathy Bentfield, Sharon Baker, Doug Mohr, Pat Mohr, Mike Arndt, Mia Blanchett, Barb Huffman, Bruce Gollnick, their spouse & families. Also, Tam’s family, his mom, Marcy, his siblings, Vickie, Brenda, Dixie, Kim, Troy, their spouses & families, who always remembered her with cards, notes & flowers. A special thank you to four pretty awesome grandkids of Dixie’s…Sydney, Camden, Brooklyn and Christian Wahler, who made sure her room was always cheerful, providing coloring pictures & drawings to brighten each day. Orva treasured every one of them. She was blessed throughout her life to have so many caring people surround her.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.