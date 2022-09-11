Pamela Sue Kratcha, 56
Pamela Sue Kratcha, 56, of Cayuga, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota, under hospice care, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be in Cayuga Cemetery, Cayuga. A celebration of Pam’s life will be held following the burial at 5 p.m. at the Cayuga Community Center, Cayuga.
Pamela Sue Kratcha was born on Feb. 13, 1966, in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of Lemmie and Jean (Corrigan) Collins. Pam was the youngest of four children. She grew up in California and graduated from Lower Lake High School, California in 1984. Pam and her son Zakiery moved to Rutland, North Dakota, in 1994.
Pam met the love of her life, Wayne Kratcha, in 1998. Pam and Wayne were united in marriage on July 1, 2004 in Wahpeton, North Dakota, after their marriage they lived in Cayuga, and together they had a son Alex.
Pamela liked to go fishing and coaching archery. She was always active and doing something.
Pam is survived by her husband Wayne Kratcha, Cayuga; sons: Zakiery Malpert, Wahpeton, and Alex Kratcha, Cayuga, her siblings: Thomas (Lisa) Collins, Surprise, Arizona, LeJean (Robert) Huston, Lakeside, California, and Michael Collins, Guerneville, California; aunts and uncles: Draxie and Dick Corrigan, Xenia, Ohio and Peggy and Carter Pierce, Tucson, Arizona; brother and sister-in-law, Darwin (Patty) Kratcha, Hankinson, North Dakota; father and mother-in-law, Carroll and Barb Kratcha, Fairmount, North Dakota, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemmie and Jean Collins.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
