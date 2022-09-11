Pamela Sue Kratcha, 56

Pamela Sue Kratcha, 56, of Cayuga, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota, under hospice care, surrounded by her family.

